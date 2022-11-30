Lawmakers pass legislation for energy assistance

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont signed legislation Tuesday to help more families heat their homes this winter.

That legislation was approved Monday in a special session.

This could be a cold winter and an expensive one.

Fuel costs are high right now and more people are applying for help.

More money is available for more low-income families struggling to heat their homes.

LIHEAP, the state’s energy assistance program, will get an additional $30 million.

Currently, 92,000 households are receiving some relief.

The number is expected to increase considering applications are up 18%.

Benefits range from $250 dollars to $1,900 depending on income.

Connecticut Energy Assistance Program 2022-2023 (State of Connecticut)

“There are also crisis benefits. And that is my house is cold, I’ve run out of fuel. And I don’t have the resources available to refill my tank,” said Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford.

There’s also more money for Operation Fuel, which helps middle class families who may need extra help this winter.

Eversource and United Illuminating, the state’s utility companies, are pitching in to help those families.

The one thing everyone can and should do is to make sure your home is as energy efficient as possible. The state has plenty of tools available.

“You go to energizect.com and you can find out how to sign up. For many homeowners and renters that means getting a home energy audit. You can call and schedule a visit. It’s a $50 co pay out of pocket for you, but you’ll get up to 1,000 worth of energy savings,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes.

You can get help with caulking, led light bulbs, and choosing more energy efficient appliances.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.