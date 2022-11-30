Milford I-95 south rest area closed due to crash
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A rest area along Interstate 95 south in Milford was closed late Wednesday morning because of a crash.
State police said the crash involved a tractor trailer and a car.
Serious injuries were reported.
“We ask that anyone traveling in the area please plan accordingly,” troopers said.
As of 11:40 a.m., the highway itself did not appear to be impacted by the incident.
No other details were released.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.