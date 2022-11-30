Milford I-95 south rest area closed due to crash

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A rest area along Interstate 95 south in Milford was closed late Wednesday morning because of a crash.

State police said the crash involved a tractor trailer and a car.

Serious injuries were reported.

#CTTraffic The Milford Rest Area on I-95 Southbound is shut down for a motor vehicle accident investigation. We ask that anyone traveling in the area please plan accordingly. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 30, 2022

“We ask that anyone traveling in the area please plan accordingly,” troopers said.

As of 11:40 a.m., the highway itself did not appear to be impacted by the incident.

No other details were released.

