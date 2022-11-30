More funding added to state’s ‘hero pay’ program

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday in a special session, lawmakers voted to add more money to the Hero Pay fund, which was running out of money.

The program was set up to give bonuses to private sector employees who had to work during the pandemic.

The fund had about $75 million in it, but that wasn’t enough. Lawmakers voted to add $30 million.

That additional $30 million brings the total fund to $105 million.

We are told 200,000 people applied, but 155,000 were eligible.

Bonuses of $1000 will be given to those who earn less than $50,000 a year.

The bonuses get smaller for those who earn more than that.

If you earn between $100,000 and $150,000 a year, you’ll get $100.

“Many more people applied than we thought, but what we did yesterday was make sure that we got as much money to as many people as we possibly could to say thank you to these heroes,” said Sean Scanlon, State Comptroller Elect.

Originally the bonuses were going to be more for some people, but lawmakers reached a compromise and this way everyone gets a bonus.

The next important question: when will people be getting these bonuses?

Checks will be going out hopefully the first week of January.

