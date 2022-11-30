New Britain’s police chief to retire after 26 years with the department

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – New Britain Police Chief Christopher Chute is retiring after serving with the department for 26 years.

Mayor Erin Stewart announced Chute’s retirement on Wednesday.

Chute became New Britain’s police chief in March 2019.

“Chief Chute started his career with the New Britain Police Department in 1989 as a Police Explorer and served until he was hired as a New Britain Police Recruit in 1996,” said the city.

According to city officials, Chute will retire at the end of January 2023. That’s when an interim police chief will be announced.

“Chief Chute has done a great job of leading the New Britain Police Department through unprecedented times, most notably a worldwide pandemic,” said Mayor Erin E. Stewart. “He has navigated times of societal uneasiness towards law enforcement with grace and an emphasis on building valuable relationships with our community that has helped build trust between our residents and our police force.”

Chute was born and raised in New Britain, the city said. He earned two degrees at CCSU.

“Chief Chute is a third generation New Britain Police Officer. Serving before him was his father Det. Gary Chute Sr., his brother Sergeant Gary Chute Jr., his uncles Officer James Chute and Officer Billy Chute, as well as his grandfather Sergeant William Chute,” New Britain officials said.

Chute made a statement on his retirement:

“It has been an honor to serve the city where I was born and raised, but it’s time to move on and start the next chapter of my career. I want to thank Mayor Stewart for giving me the opportunity to lead the department as Chief for the past four years, and this is an especially sentimental moment as it will be the first time since 1941 that a Chute will not be working as a police officer in the City of New Britain.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.