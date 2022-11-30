Over 15,000 outages reported across the state as heavy rain, wind gusts hit CT

(WFSB) – Thousands of power outages are reported across the state Wednesday evening as heavy rain and wind gusts pass through Connecticut.

As of 5:25 p.m., Eversource is reporting 14,538 outages.

United Illuminating is reporting 1,364 outages. Over 1,100 are reported in the town of Easton.

Downed trees are reported in several communities.

Guilford police warned of road closures in town:

Tons of closures because of downed trees/ wires all across the state like this one at Race Hill Rd in #Guilford @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/vqS0vTFDCv — Lorin Richardson (@LorinOnTV) November 30, 2022

Some communities posted on social media to be cautious of weather conditions.

