Over 15,000 outages reported across the state as heavy rain, wind gusts hit CT

Tracking heavy rain and wind passing through CT
By Evan Sobol
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) – Thousands of power outages are reported across the state Wednesday evening as heavy rain and wind gusts pass through Connecticut.

As of 5:25 p.m., Eversource is reporting 14,538 outages.

United Illuminating is reporting 1,364 outages. Over 1,100 are reported in the town of Easton.

Downed trees are reported in several communities.

Guilford police warned of road closures in town:

Some communities posted on social media to be cautious of weather conditions.

