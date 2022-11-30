Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Pharmacies facing shortage of flu medications

Shortage of flu medications as cases rise
By Dennis Valera and Evan Sobol
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - If the large number of flu cases wasn’t bad enough, there’s now a shortage on medications to treat it.

Pharmacists and doctors are worried that patients may not get the help they need.

Several pharmacies in Waterbury said they haven’t seen anything like this. The pharmacies said even at the end of the flu season they’d still have ample stock.

“We check every day, inventory from our suppliers to see what’s in stock,” said Edward Schreiner, owner of Stoll’s Pharmacy.

This shelf at Stoll’s is usually full of different kinds of cold-and-flu treatments.

But these days, it’s mostly empty.

Schreiner said it doesn’t stop at over-the-counter medications. Those needing a prescription, like Tamiflu, are out of stock.

“Even coming through COVID, we didn’t see those kinds of problems with medication availability, it is something that is concerning to me. Our options are limited, it’s either we have it or we don’t,” said Stoll.

This is on top of the state seeing a hard-hitting flu season.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health said while 6,000 cases are reported, most people often don’t test for and report their diagnosis.

Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, the founder and Chief Medical Officer of Physician-One Urgent Care, said testing is going to be critical this season since the flu shares symptoms with COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

“In fact, the CDC is recommending very definitive testing, utilizing a testing tool like a PCR test versus an antigen test, which has, the PCR test is much more accurate,” said Kenkare.

With all these different respiratory viruses spreading at once and with more holiday gatherings on the horizon, Kenkare said it may be time to grab that mask, just to be careful.

“Masking is still really important around people who have symptoms, being really diligent about washing hands, and making sure we’re not spreading diseases from person-to-person,” said Kenkare.

The biggest protection against the flu right now is getting vaccinated. It is safe to get with your COVID vaccine.

Flu season is typically worst between December to March. It runs through May.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Legal team, family speak out after New Haven officers arrested
Lawyers, family of man paralyzed in police custody react to New Haven officers’ arrests
Urban League scholars give back
GREAT KIDS: Urban League scholars put together care packages for those in need
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking strong wind gusts and heavy rain expected on...
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for tomorrow, due to heavy rain & a gusty wind!
Police are investigating after three people were shot in Waterbury.
Triple shooting under investigation in Waterbury