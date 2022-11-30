Portions of the Berlin Turnpike closed in Wethersfield for a reported crash

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A driver slammed into a utility pole, which prompted officials to close parts of the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield.

The Department of Transportation reported that the crash happened at exit 85 and Route 99.

Wethersfield police said the scene was near Pawtucket Avenue.

It took place around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

State police told Channel 3 that they are helping Wethersfield police because utility wires may be down in the roadway.

Wethersfield police later confirmed that the pole was sheared in two, which caused low-hanging wires. That led to a power outage for a portion of the Berlin Turnpike.

“Due to the low hanging wires and power outage to the area, portions of the Berlin Turnpike southbound at Nott Street and Rt. 5/15 southbound from the Silas Deane Highway are currently closed,” they said. “Eversource is currently on scene assessing the situation. Once repairs begin and the low-hanging wires are removed, the roadway will be reopened to traffic; however, there may be continued delays and potential lane closures on the Berlin Turnpike while repairs take place.”

