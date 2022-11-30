Seasonal job opportunities available to Conn. residents

ESSEX, Conn. (WFSB) - If you’re looking to make a little extra money this holiday season a seasonal job might be the way to make it.

One place that’s hiring is the Essex Steam Train.

Hiring manager joseph Cassineri says they have a lot of opportunities right now.

“We’ll take all the holiday spirit we can get around here,” says Cassineri.

Essex Steam Train president Kevin Dodd says they still want to hire dozens of people across every aspect of the business.

“We are looking for people [who will] interact with our customers and our guests,” says Cassineri.

Retired teacher Sharon Baldi works for the Essex Steam Train. She says she loves her job.

“We have a strong crew that’s like family, and we have a good time,” says Sharon.

Sara Pileski, the Connecticut Director of Robert Half, a specialized staffing company says seasonal workers never had more leverage or opportunities.

“Don’t just think it’s just retail and hospitality. It’s everything, it’s everywhere,” says Pileski.

There are openings with big companies like UPS, Delta, TJ Maxx, and Amazon. Sara says it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Rober Half can connect you with thousands of short-term jobs here in Connecticut.

After the onset of the pandemic more companies began offering a lot of remote jobs including seasonal positions.

“We are seeing a lot more flexibility than we ever have,” says Sara.

She says employers move faster with seasonal positions. Robert Half often sets applicants up with a short-term job within a day.

If you’re looking for full-time work, a seasonal job can be a good way to get your foot in the door.

“35 percent of the contract work or seasonal work that was brought in were turned into permanent employees. That’s a pretty big number,” says Sara.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.