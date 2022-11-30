South Windsor police arrest man accused of sexual assault

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT. (WFSB) - Police arrested a man charged with Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree.

Michael P. Madigan was arrested on Tuesday for 3 counts.

Police said Madigan was taken in for illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16.

Madigan’s charges started from an investigation in 2022 by the Department of Children and Families and police.

Police disclosed that Madigan sexually assaulted the juvenile victim on several occasions over several years.

Madigan turned himself in at HQ and was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court Wednesday.

