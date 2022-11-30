Truck fire closes portions of I-95 in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A tractor-trailer fire on I-95 North in West Haven has partially closed the highway early this morning.

Dispatch confirmed that the right and center lanes are shut down near exits 41 and 42.

The fire was first reported around 5 a.m.

There is no word yet as to what caused this incident or if there are any injuries at the scene.

Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

