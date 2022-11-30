Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

White deer spotted in Willington

Channel 3 viewer Robyn said she recorded video of what looked like an all white white-tailed deer in Willington.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Spotting a white-tailed deer may be common this time of year.

What’s not, though, is seeing an all white one.

Channel 3 viewer Robyn snapped a few photos and recorded some video of what appeared to be a white deer in Willington backyard:

Channel 3 viewer Robyn snapped a photo of what appeared to be a white deer in Willington.
Channel 3 viewer Robyn snapped a photo of what appeared to be a white deer in Willington.(Robyn / iWitness)

According to protectthewhitedeer.com, white deer are ordinary white-tailed deer with an extraordinary color. They are white or mostly white in color. The color is a genetic trait and is inherited, but is extremely rare.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Milford I-95 south rest area closed due to crash
White white-tailed deer in Willington - WFSB
iWitness VIDEO: White deer spotted in Willington
Eyewitness news meteorologist Scot Haney tracks Wednesday's storm system.
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for today, due to heavy rain & gusty winds!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast