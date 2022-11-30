Contests
Woman arrested for robbing two men in Farmington

Maryelizabeth Bradford is accused of robbing two men at a home in Farmington in Sept. 2022.
Maryelizabeth Bradford is accused of robbing two men at a home in Farmington in Sept. 2022.(Farmington police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested for robbing two men in Farmington back in September.

Farmington police charged 25-year-old Maryelizabeth Bradford of Hartford with home invasion, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, unlawful restraint, second-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny.

The incident happened on Sept. 13 around 1:40 a.m.

Police said they responded to a report of two men who asked for help on Waterville Road.

Officers determined that the men were the victims of a robbery that happened at a home on Talcott Notch Road.

They said they incident was not random and that the 36-year-old victims were targeted by a guest.

The victims suffered minor injuries.

Bradford was given a court date of Wednesday in Hartford.

She was held on a $750,000 court-set bond.

