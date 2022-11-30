WWE honors Bristol Officer Iurato with title belt

(WFSB) – Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato was honored by the WWE with a title belt.

The belt was presented during Friday Night Smackdown’s visit at the XL Center on November 18.

Iurato was shot last month.

Bristol police said the WWE has been supportive to the families of fallen Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

“The WWE has been not only been a great support to our heroes LT. Dustin Demonte & SGT. Alex Hamzy’s families, but also the Bristol Connecticut Police Department. Thank you for your Support!!!” the Bristol Police Department said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.