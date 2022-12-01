2 stabbing victims arrive at hospital in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two stabbing victims were reportedly brought a hospital in New Haven on Thursday morning.

Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that the victims were stabbed in the area of Grand Avenue around 6 a.m.

They were either dropped off or drove themselves to Yale New Haven Hospital.

There’s no word on the severity of their injuries or what led up to it.

No other details were released.

