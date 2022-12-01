Contests
State Police cancel AMBER Alert issued following Dartmouth abduction

Jeremias Cabral [L] and Hannah Benson [R]
Jeremias Cabral [L] and Hannah Benson [R](Mass. State Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DARTMOUTH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police canceled an earlier AMBER Alert issued out of Bristol County.

They said that 21-year-old Jeremias Cabral of Fall River allegedly forced his way into the victim’s Dartmouth apartment around 11:20 a.m. Thursday. During an altercation, he reportedly showed a knife and took six-month-old Grayson Benson, fled the building, and got into a car.

“Out of fear for the child’s safety, Hannah Benson followed Cabral and the baby and entered the car herself before Cabral drove away,” State Police added.

The vehicle believed to be involved in the incident, a dark-colored Mitsubishi Lancer, was found and a short time later, State Police said that all parties involved were found at a Fall River address.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio added that Cabral is in custody and Hannah Benson and Grayson Benson were with police and “their well-being is being evaluated.”

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

