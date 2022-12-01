Contests
Crash slows traffic at busy Southington intersection

Emergency responders were called to a crash at a busy intersection in Southington on Thursday.
By Rob Polansky and Jay Kenney
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Emergency responders were called to a crash at a busy intersection in Southington on Thursday.

Police would only confirm that the crash occurred, and that it happened at Executive Boulevard and West Street.

Video could be seen from a Department of Transportation camera along Interstate 84.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

