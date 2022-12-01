FBI schedules news conference to update public on search for suspected baby killer

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The FBI field office in New Haven is upping its efforts to find a man accused of murdering his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck.

Thursday morning, officials scheduled a news conference to update the public on their search for Christopher Francisquini. It’s set for 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI has more than doubled its reward for information leading to an arrest. As of Thursday morning, it stood at $25,000.

It also moved Francisquini to its most wanted list, 12 days after he went on the run.

Law enforcement at every level has been desperately trying to find him.

He was last seen the afternoon of Nov. 18 on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven. That’s the day police said he brutally murdered his daughter, baby Camilla, in Naugatuck.

The FBI released closer images of the suspect’s tattoos. They included “Milla” with stars is on his right hand, and a clown on his left. Plus, he has a neck tattoo that reads “CME” with flames.

Channel 3′s law enforcement analyst, retired state police Lt. J. Paul Vance, explained what that meant for the search.

“It makes everyone more aware as to what he looks like, where he might be, and any little information that may not be given to the public is given to all law enforcement,” Vance said. “Everyone is looking for this individual.”

