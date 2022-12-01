Contests
Man charged with causing deadly crash in North Canaan last winter

Jarad Seery is accused of causing a deadly crash in North Canaan in Dec. 2021, state police said.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges in connection with a deadly collision that happened in North Canaan last winter.

Jarad Seery, 22, of Holyoke, MA was charged with reckless driving, failure to drive right, and misconduct with a motor vehicle.

According to state police, Seery was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter when his vehicle clipped a Volkswagen Jetta driven by Carl Blair.

It happened on Dec. 29, 2021 on Route 44, just west of Canaan Valley Road, in North Canaan.

Troopers said Blair drove southeast on the road and approached a left curve. That’s when he was struck by Seery, whom state police said failed to negotiate the same curve in the opposite direction. Seery encroached into the eastbound lane and clipped the front end and left side of Blair’s Jetta.

Blair was brought to Waterbury Hospital. State police said he succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 31, 2022.

Seery was arrested on Wednesday through a warrant.

He was given a court date of Dec. 14 in Torrington.

He was released from custody on a $35,000 bond.

