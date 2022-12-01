New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago.

The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020.

The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry.

Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from the area of an individual who may have information.

Police asked for the community’s help to identify the individual in the picture.

Anyone with information can contact police at 203-946-6304.

