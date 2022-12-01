Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s

New Haven police seek help from the community to gather information about shooting death of...
New Haven police seek help from the community to gather information about shooting death of Nathaniel Henry at Wendy's.(New Haven police)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago.

The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020.

The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry.

Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from the area of an individual who may have information.

Police asked for the community’s help to identify the individual in the picture.

Anyone with information can contact police at 203-946-6304.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Southington crash
Crash slows traffic at busy Southington intersection
The FBI along with Naugatuck police make a plea in New Haven to Christopher Francisquini to...
FBI and Naugatuck police give an update on murder of 11-month old baby girl
Lindsay Lohan thinks you should try Pilk.
Pepsi wants you to drink soda mixed with milk this holiday season
Thursday Temperature trend - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Gusty winds adding a December chill!