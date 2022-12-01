Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

New ‘Truck Tax’ begins in January

Starting January 1, companies will have to start paying a mileage fee for their tractor trailers.
By Susan Raff and Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Starting January 1, companies will have to start paying a mileage fee for their tractor trailers.

The new tax is called a ‘Highway Use Fee’ and it’s only for heavy tractor trailers.

There are now signs at rest areas all along state highways reminding drivers and companies to register their vehicles.

Because Connecticut doesn’t have tolls, this is a way collect revenue by charging a tax based on mileage.

Lawmakers, mainly democrats, passed legislation more than a year ago to put this tax in place.

Supporters say these heavy trucks do the most damage and the money will help repair and maintain the highways. But trucking groups say it is discriminatory.

“We are very concerned about whether or not out of state providers will comply with the law,” said John Blair, Motor Transport Association of CT. “They are not registered and not domiciled in Connecticut. Some outfits may only come twice a year or twice a month and there’s no real enforcement mechanisms.”

Critics feel the burden of this tax will fall mainly on in state trucking companies.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer
FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer
Scott climbed back aboard the boat, got down on bended knee, and finished what he'd started...
BRIGHT SPOT: One man went a little overboard on his marriage proposal in Florida!
New "truck tax" begins in January
New 'Truck Tax' begins in January
Melissa Cole gives the latest Thursday weather update.
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for a weekend storm bringing more rain & wind!