New ‘Truck Tax’ begins in January

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Starting January 1, companies will have to start paying a mileage fee for their tractor trailers.

The new tax is called a ‘Highway Use Fee’ and it’s only for heavy tractor trailers.

There are now signs at rest areas all along state highways reminding drivers and companies to register their vehicles.

Because Connecticut doesn’t have tolls, this is a way collect revenue by charging a tax based on mileage.

Lawmakers, mainly democrats, passed legislation more than a year ago to put this tax in place.

Supporters say these heavy trucks do the most damage and the money will help repair and maintain the highways. But trucking groups say it is discriminatory.

“We are very concerned about whether or not out of state providers will comply with the law,” said John Blair, Motor Transport Association of CT. “They are not registered and not domiciled in Connecticut. Some outfits may only come twice a year or twice a month and there’s no real enforcement mechanisms.”

Critics feel the burden of this tax will fall mainly on in state trucking companies.

