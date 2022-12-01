Waterbury parking lot murder suspect arrested in Puerto Rico

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Waterbury convenience store was arrested in Puerto Rico.

Waterbury police confirmed that Gelson Cruz, 22, was extradited to their headquarters on Wednesday by detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force.

Gelson Cruz was charged with murdering a man outside of the Colonial Grocery on Colonial Avenue in Waterbury on Sept. 13, 2022. (Waterbury police)

Cruz is accused of killing 26-year-old Jordan Savage in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue back on Sept. 13, 2022.

Savage was dropped off at Waterbury Hospital after being shot. He was pronounced dead around 11 a.m. that day.

A warrant charged Cruz with murder, criminal use of a weapon, illegal transfer of a pistol and/or revolver, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Cruz was held by police on a $2 million bond.

