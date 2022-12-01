Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Waterbury parking lot murder suspect arrested in Puerto Rico

By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Waterbury convenience store was arrested in Puerto Rico.

Waterbury police confirmed that Gelson Cruz, 22, was extradited to their headquarters on Wednesday by detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force.

Gelson Cruz was charged with murdering a man outside of the Colonial Grocery on Colonial Avenue...
Gelson Cruz was charged with murdering a man outside of the Colonial Grocery on Colonial Avenue in Waterbury on Sept. 13, 2022.(Waterbury police)

Cruz is accused of killing 26-year-old Jordan Savage in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue back on Sept. 13, 2022.

Savage was dropped off at Waterbury Hospital after being shot. He was pronounced dead around 11 a.m. that day.

A warrant charged Cruz with murder, criminal use of a weapon, illegal transfer of a pistol and/or revolver, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Cruz was held by police on a $2 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Man dead after shooting in Waterbury parking lot
Police identify victim of deadly Waterbury parking lot shooting

Latest News

Serious injuries reported after car fire on I-91 north
Police: 2 dead after collision, fire on I-91 in North Haven
Venecia Thomas was last seen on Nov. 29, according to Bristol police.
Bristol police find missing 14-year-old girl
New Haven Police Generic
2 stabbing victims arrive at hospital in New Haven
Christopher Francisquini is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter.
FBI schedules news conference to update public on search for suspected baby killer