2 arrested for attempting to scam Starbucks in 3 states with stolen credit card

Antwone Washington and Dante Shirfield Isaac are accused of using a stolen credit card to buy...
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Two men are accused of trying to purchase and fraudulently return items to Starbucks locations in three states, including in Connecticut.

Antwone Washington, 30, of Far Rockaway , NY, and Dante Shirfield Isaac, 31, of Hartford, face a list of charges, according to East Lyme police.

Police were called to a Starbucks on Flanders Road in Niantic on Thursday just before 8 p.m.

A woman from Delaware reported that someone made unauthorized purchases on her credit card at a Starbucks in East Lyme.

Police found that suspects were also trying to return merchandise from other Starbucks stores. They learned that two suspects had been pulling the same scam at other Starbucks locations in southeastern Connecticut.

Washington and Isaac were taken into custody without incident.

Police said they had a rental vehicle, which contained about $1,800 worth of Starbucks merchandise, along with receipts from stores in Pennsylvania, New York and Connecticut.

Washington was charged with fourth-degree larceny, criminal attempt at sixth-degree larceny, illegal use of a credit card, third-degree identity theft, and other charges.

Isaac was charged with criminal attempt at sixth-degree larceny, illegal use of a credit card, third-degree identity theft, second-degree breach of peace and other charges.

