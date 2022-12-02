Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy

(WFSB) - Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy.

His defamation cases in Connecticut and in Texas have racked up more than $1 billion to families of the Sandy Hook school shooting victims.

Jones was supposed to have a hearing in Connecticut on Friday.

However, it never happened.

His bankruptcy filing has essentially put his civil case on hold.

It created another obstacle that has prevented the Sandy Hook victims’ families in this case from getting a cent from him.

The Associated Press reported that Jones filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Houston court.

The filing detailed $1-to-10 billion in liabilities owed about $1-to-10 million in assets.

It came as he owed Sandy Hook victims’ families nearly $1.5 billion.

In his Connecticut case, a jury awarded these families nearly a billion dollars in compensatory damages.

A few weeks later, the judge added another $473 million in punitive damages.

In Texas, Jones was ordered to pay $49 million in damages.

Friday in Connecticut, lawyers for Jones and the victims’ families were to discuss a filing to secure Jones’ assets.

However, the bankruptcy filing forced the judge to cancel the hearing.

Now, it’s in limbo until the bankruptcy court grants a motion to allow things to continue.

There were several motions that were going to be discussed this month, including two to throw out the jury’s verdict and request a new trial.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.