Something’s Cooking: Get a tasty treat guilt-free at the Fresh Monkee

WETHERSFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - At the Fresh Monkee in Wethersfield, they’re always shaking things up.

Employees serve protein shakes at 5 Connecticut locations.

Operations Director Annie Silk insisted these shakes aren’t just any simple do it yourself creation.

“When I think of a protein shake, I always think of my brother making water in a shaker it’s like so nasty,” said Silk. “When people say I don’t like protein shakes I’m like no just try them I promise!”

The Fresh Monkee lives up to that promise one scrumptious shake at a time.

They have so many delicious ingredients like nutella, low fat graham crackers, and marshmallows!

“And then you just toss it in,” said Silk.

Hannah Morin who manages the Wethersfield store insists every shake is guilt free.

This is thanks to high quality whey protein, whole fruits and veggies, and a range of dairy and non-dairy milks!

“It’s a great product for not just gym goers but just your average person too,” said Morin. “You can have it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”

Morin said, “just one scoop of nutella for some sweetness.”

Maddie Barone made the Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

It’s a truly sweet shake. Along with the nutella, you enjoy it with milk, cinnamon, bananas, and one other ingredient.

Barone said, “it also comes with graham cracker of course.”

At the Fresh Monkee, you can also try Hannah’s favorite which is the Blueberry pie.

This protein shake includes apple pie spice and blueberries of course.

“I have one almost every day which is an awesome a nice little perk we get too,” Barone said.

There’s also another go to shake called the Chunkee Monkee.

This is a simple elegant shake for sophisticated clientele with just some milk, protein, peanut butter, and bananas.

The shake is so nice that even Santa would approve.

Barone said, “they sound naughty but they are so good.”

There’s no need to have a guilty conscience of overindulging. Go to Fresh Monkee and enjoy a top-notch protein shake as a healthy tasty treat.

