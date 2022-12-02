It’s ‘Family Friday’ weekend!

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Have any plans this weekend? Not sure where to go with the family?

Old Saybrook Starlight Festival and Tree Lighting will take place Saturday night.

This will be a day packed with activities for families on the town green.

There will be visits with Santa, dancers and carolers on Main Street, other local performances, and tons of specials at the restaurants and shops in town!

Nicole Nalepa shares information for events happening in Old Saybrook, Ellington, East Haddam, etc. (Nicole Nalepa)

At 5 P.M. that night, the 13th Annual Lighting of the state of Connecticut Heroes tree will take place outside the “Kate.”

This touching ceremony will honor the legacy of those who served our country and continued to serve.

After the tree is lit, we’ll be lighting all the stars adorning the town green in front of Old Saybrook town hall.

Nicole Nalepa will be there emceeing the program and turning the lights on!

If you’re looking for more family things to do, this is an event particularly for all the kids.

There’s a special holiday shopping event happening for families in East Haddam.

This event will take place at the First Church of Christ on 499 Town Street.

East Haddam is holding its annual Christmas Tea and children’s fair today from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Get ready to see some raffles, cookie decorating, cookies for sale, and a white elephant sale with Christmas decorations and Santa!

To top it all off, the town event will have a room just for the kids to buy gifts for their family.

And they can also get their gifts wrapped for free!

Also happening Saturday, it’s Winterfest in Ellington!

This event starts at 9 A.M. with holiday shopping, food trucks, bonfires, photo props, hot chocolate, caroling, and tours of the Nellie Mcknight museum.

All activities on the town green begin at 4 P.M.

The torchlight parade will start at 5:15 P.M. on Main Street.

Our fingers are crossed for no rain this weekend!

Enjoy “Family Friday” and have a great weekend!

