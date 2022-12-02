Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Naugatuck going pink for what would have been Camilla’s 1st birthday

Police urged the borough of Naugatuck to go pink in honor of baby Camilla.
Police urged the borough of Naugatuck to go pink in honor of baby Camilla.(Naugatuck Police Department)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Naugatuck police urged people to go pink at a tree lighting ceremony set for Saturday night in the borough.

They said they’re planning to mark what would have been Camilla Francisquini’s 1st birthday.

Naugatuck police urged people in the borough to go pink in honor of Baby Camilla, who would...
Naugatuck police urged people in the borough to go pink in honor of Baby Camilla, who would have turned 1 on Dec. 3.(gqpxjgkcn7 | Naugatuck police)

The 11-month-old girl was murdered on Nov. 18.

“In the meantime, we recognize that the community also wishes to show support for Camilla’s family, so we ask you to honor her 1st birthday [Saturday], 12/3, by wearing the color pink or displaying pink lights throughout town [or] while at the tree lighting [Saturday] on the green at 5 p.m.,” Naugatuck police said.

Camilla’s father, Christopher Francisquini, is the suspect in her murder and has been on the run. He has been added to the FBI’s most wanted list.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either Naugatuck police or the FBI.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer
NY, MA focal points in search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer

Latest News

What was described as a vague bomb threat prompted a lockdown at the Sport and Medical Sciences...
Sport and Medical Sciences Academy back in session after bomb threat
Raccoon
Girl attacked by raccoon in Ashford
Alert for Saturday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for a weekend storm bringing more rain & wind!
Early Warning Weather Alert.
Early Warning Weather Forecast