Naugatuck going pink for what would have been Camilla’s 1st birthday

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Naugatuck police urged people to go pink at a tree lighting ceremony set for Saturday night in the borough.

They said they’re planning to mark what would have been Camilla Francisquini’s 1st birthday.

Naugatuck police urged people in the borough to go pink in honor of Baby Camilla, who would have turned 1 on Dec. 3. (gqpxjgkcn7 | Naugatuck police)

The 11-month-old girl was murdered on Nov. 18.

“In the meantime, we recognize that the community also wishes to show support for Camilla’s family, so we ask you to honor her 1st birthday [Saturday], 12/3, by wearing the color pink or displaying pink lights throughout town [or] while at the tree lighting [Saturday] on the green at 5 p.m.,” Naugatuck police said.

Camilla’s father, Christopher Francisquini, is the suspect in her murder and has been on the run. He has been added to the FBI’s most wanted list.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either Naugatuck police or the FBI.

