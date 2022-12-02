Contests
Naugatuck man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury

Christopher Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Police have captured the man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter last month.

Christopher Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police.

Police say they will be holding a press conference at 7pm tonight.

This story is developing.

