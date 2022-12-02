Naugatuck man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Police have captured the man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter last month.
Christopher Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police.
Police say they will be holding a press conference at 7pm tonight.
This story is developing.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.