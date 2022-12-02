New Haven celebrates 109th tree lighting, holiday village

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in the Elm City.

Not only do they have a holiday village set up on the green with nearly 30 different vendors, but there are a number of promotions in the downtown area, with the city hoping folks will shop locally and support a small business this season.

“Camaraderie, you feel people will come for the tree lighting, come to see what everybody’s got, kick off the holiday season for their shopping,” said Kim Young, New Haven.

Niko Scharer, a local artist, was already in the holiday spirit as she set up her pottery.

“It’s just the music, Santa Claus, it’s just a fun party. Selling things is just an added bonus,” said Niko.

For the next few days, she and 27 other local vendors, will sell their creations as part of the holiday village on the New Haven green.

“This is one of my favorite times in New Haven because so many people come together to celebrate. New Haven just looks beautiful and it’s not just the tree lighting tonight,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.

It is also a chance to pick up some presents, made by New Haven entrepreneurs, artists and crafters.

“These are really nice gifts here, I end up shopping here quite a bit, it’s just an exciting time. It’s exciting for us because this year it’s almost twice the size as it was last year,” said Cathy Graves, New Haven Economic Development.

While the green takes center stage tonight, with the city’s 109th tree lighting and the holiday village, the holiday cheer is spreading throughout downtown over the next three weekends.

“We have everything from ice carving competitions, to a cappella concerts, to roving Santa and Mrs. Claus, story time with Santa. It’s really a family destination and we say you can find something for everyone on your list here in downtown New Haven,” said Bruno Baggetta, Market New Haven.

Just a short walk from the green, the shops at Yale will have a number of events and promotions through the holidays, including free two hour parking for anyone spending fifty bucks or more at one of its stores or restaurants, now through Christmas Eve.

In addition to the shopping and the tree, the New Haven Health Department will also be here at the village, offering covid boosters and a raffle with a chance for families to win 4 airline tickets from Avelo.

