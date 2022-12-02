New test for Parkinson’s disease brings easy diagnosis

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - It is being called a breakthrough test and it’s helping detect Parkinson’s disease.

The disease has long been difficult to diagnose in patients, but new testing is making a major difference in the lives of many.

“I was playing golf and on my follow through the club flew through the air and I was thinking ‘what the heck is going on here,’” said Jon Kugelman, West Hartford.

It was about four years ago when Jon Kugelman first started displaying symptoms.

“Some mornings, really difficult waking up and getting going,” Jon said.

For years, Jon, who’s now 77, did not have a definitive diagnosis.

There hasn’t been testing for Parkinson’s and it’s been clinically diagnosed.

But in May of this year, the uncertainty for Jon ended. He was able to take what is called a Syn-One test developed by CND Life Sciences.

“This is a test that has never been available to us as clinicians before. This is a first in kind and we are early adopters to try and benefit our patients with this resource,” said Dr. Toni De Marcaida, Neurologist, Hartford Healthcare.

Doctor Toni De Marcaida is the Medical Director of Hartford Healthcare’s Chase Family Movement Disorders Center in Vernon.

She’s conducted many of these tests over the last year to help diagnose patients.

“It’s easy to do. It’s highly accurate as I said and it gives them that definitive diagnosis of are we dealing with Parkinson’s or are we not?,” said Dr. De Marcaida.

According to the National Institutes of Health, it is estimated that as many as one million Americans have Parkinson’s disease and many people go undiagnosed or are misdiagnosed.

For patients like Jon, he says its liberating in a sense to have a definitive diagnosis.

“I just feel that it’s better to know what you’re up against rather than always be wondering,” said Jon.

Because of this, patients like Jon can talk with their doctor about treating and managing their condition effectively.

