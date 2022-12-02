Contests
Norwich pedestrian involved in collision with a school bus

(MGN)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Norwich, CT. (WFSB) - Norwich police reported many calls about a school bus and pedestrian collision.

A motor vehicle collision occurred in the area of 100 Town Street on Friday.

There were confirmed injuries from the incident.

Emergency medical services were dispatched to the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to Backus Hospital.

According to police, the pedestrian remained in critical condition upon arrival.

There were no students on the bust at the time of the crash.

Police closed off the road between West Town Street and New London Turnpike for further investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the police at 860-886-5561 ext. 6.

