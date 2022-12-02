Police: 1 injured in overnight Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a man was shot overnight on Main St. in Hartford.

At approximately 12:45 A.M., public safety dispatchers received notification that a ShotSpotter activation took place in the area of 3281 Main Street.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, police officers located ballistic evidence.

Around the same time, police say a gunshot wound victim arrived at a local hospital.

The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening, the victim is a male in his thirties.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions have arrived at the scene and are in the preliminary stages of their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.