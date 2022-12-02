Contests
Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year old

By Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT. (WFSB) - According to South Windsor police, they arrested a man accused of Sexual Assault in the 2nd degree.

Michael I. Luciano from Springfield, MA was arrested on Friday on an active warrant arrest.

Luciano’s charges stemmed from a September 2022 investigation.

Police said they found that Lucian started communicating with a 14-year old girl in October 2021.

He met the victim online and had a physical relationship with her over several months.

Luciano turned himself in at HQ and was held on a $75,000 surety bond.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court today.

