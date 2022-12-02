Residents protest outside City Hall over rising rent

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the first of the month, which means December rent is due for many people in Connecticut.

Rent is becoming more of a struggle for some as landlords continue to increase their rent.

Today, some of these frustrated tenants protested outside of City Hall.

They say their rent continues to go up but at a higher rate than their salary.

They’re afraid if this continues throughout the city they’ll be out on the street.

“This issue isn’t going away it’s going to be here,” said William Roberts, Hartford.

William Roberts has lived on Hartford’s west side for four years. He pays $860 a month for a small one bedroom apartment.

He says for the fourth time in a year his rent is going up to $960 a month.

“I told my landlord for you to do this on the holidays, it hurts,” said William.

William is protesting outside Hartford City Hall. He will be here every morning until Christmas.

He is joined by others who also worry about rent increases in the area.

“It can’t keep going up faster than people’s pay,” said Nancy Bowden, Hartford.

Property value, taxes, and utility costs are all up. Because of that, landlords have been upping rent.

The tenants feel it’s unfair and their paychecks aren’t rising at the same rate. They’re also worried about lack of housing in the Hartford area.

“Lot of people living paycheck to paycheck, going up a 100 dollars can mean a lot to somebody. Not very feasible for some,” said Alexander Petals, Hartford.

According to data from real estate tracking company Costar, and first reported by CT Insider, the average cost of rent in the Hartford metro area is just under $1500 a month.

In order to afford that, the federal government suggests your annual income be nearly $60,000.

The median income in Hartford is just above $42,000.

“Some people are priced out. They’re going to go live on the street,” added William.

These protesters feel if this continues, Connecticut’s homeless population will increase.

It already has, with homelessness being up 13% from last year to this year, according to a report by Advancing CT Together.

Homelessness had previously been down the 8 years.

For help, a dozen towns and cities have a Fair Rent Commission which addresses tenant issues.

“I can see a wave of evictions and homelessness coming to the state,” said Nancy

This is not just a Hartford issue. Costar data shows there’s less people able to afford apartments in New Haven, Norwich and Stamford.

