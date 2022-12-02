Sport and Medical Sciences Academy locked down due to bomb threat
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford was locked down on Friday morning.
Hartford police confirmed to Channel 3 that there appeared to have been a bomb threat.
No other details were released.
However, police said they had a presence at the school on Huyshope Avenue as of 8 a.m.
