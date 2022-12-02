Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Sport and Medical Sciences Academy locked down due to bomb threat

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford was locked down on Friday morning.

Hartford police confirmed to Channel 3 that there appeared to have been a bomb threat.

No other details were released.

However, police said they had a presence at the school on Huyshope Avenue as of 8 a.m.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Teen shot on Scott Road in Waterbury - WFSB
Teen shot in Waterbury
Early Warning Weather Alert.
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Alert for Saturday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for a weekend storm bringing more rain & wind!
theater at the Connecticut Science Center
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: 'The Grinch' in 3D