Teen shot in Waterbury

Teen shot on Scott Road in Waterbury - WFSB
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 17-year-old was the victim of a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon.

Waterbury police said they responded to a “shots fired” complaint in the area of 1308 East Main St. just before 5 p.m.

Officers discovered evidence that shots had indeed been fired in the area. However, there were no victims or injured there.

Around 5:10 p.m., police said they responded to 583 Scott Rd. on a report of a gunshot victim.

Officers located the 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital. His injury was considered to be non-life-threatening.

Both of the incidents remained under investigation as of Friday.

Police said it was unknown if either incident was connected.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Waterbury detectives at 203-574-6941 or the police department’s Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

