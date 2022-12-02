Contests
US player Pulisic cleared to play against Dutch in World Cup

Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's...
Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, left, during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By RONALD BLUM AP Sports Writer
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic was cleared to play for the United States in its round of 16 match at the World Cup against the Netherlands on Saturday.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said after Friday’s training session that the American had been given the go-ahead.

Pulisic left Tuesday’s final group match against Iran at halftime after bruising his pelvic bone in a collision with the goalkeeper while scoring in the 38th minute. The Americans won 1-0 to advance.

A 24-year-old winger, Pulisic was taken to the hospital after halftime and then returned to the team hotel in time for the postgame celebration. Pulisic said Thursday he was feeling better.

United States forward Josh Sargent left the Iran match in the 77th minute, three minutes after injuring his right ankle in a challenge by Majid Hosseini.

“With Christian we’re hopeful, I think with him a little less so,” United States coach Gregg Berhalter said before training. “At this stage, it’s go time. If you can push through it, you do. So I’m sure he’ll have that mindset.”

Haji Wright and Jesús Ferreira are the other strikers in the squad. Sargent started against Wales and Iran, and Wright against England.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

