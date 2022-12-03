22nd annual “Girl Within” fundraiser celebrates success of young women in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Supporting girls in need and helping build resiliency is the goal for “The Village for Families & Children.”

Each year, the village serves nearly 20,000 girls, women, men and children throughout the community.

Those services include helping fight against food insecurity, substance abuse, mental health challenges.

“I went through many childhood adversities,” said Maria Rodriguez, Client, The Village for Families & Children.

From a young age, Maria was faced with difficult life circumstances.

At the age of five she started receiving therapeutic services and was connected to the “The Village for Families & Children.”

“As the years went by I did attempt suicide and just had many behavioral issues. I lived at The Village after that,” Maria said.

Maria says she had great clinicians who supported and helped her.

“Honestly, if it were not for their help, I would not be standing here today,” Maria added.

Today, the 22nd annual “Girl Within” fundraiser was held at the Connecticut Convention Center.

“So many of the clients that we serve have faced extraordinary challenges or traumas in their lives that no one should have to face,” said Jeanmarie Cooper, Board Member, The Village.

The event is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser. It also celebrates the success of girls and young women in the greater Hartford community.

“It’s where real change happens and this event today focuses on young girls who are the most vulnerable in society,” said Galo Rodriguez, President and CEO, The Village for Families & Children.

The goal is to help improve the well-being of children and families and also support people in becoming resilient enough to overcome the challenges that life throws at them.

