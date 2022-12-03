Businesses prepare for USA World Cup game against Netherlands

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The owner of Trinity Bar and Restaurant on Orange street says if you’re not there by 9 tomorrow morning when they open, you’re probably not getting in.

They are preparing for the the world cup, soccer’s biggest tournament and the most watched sporting event in the world.

They have had packed houses and lines out the door and down the street for other US games.

They are just one of a number of places opening up early tomorrow for soccer fans looking for another win.

“The adrenaline is rushing through, the emotions. It’s just crazy,” said Konstantin Tartakovsky, American Outlaws, New Haven Chapter. “It’s been super exciting, the World Cup brings out all the fans.”

Friday afternoon, a group of Brazilians decked out in yellow cheered on their team inside New Haven’s Trinity Bar and Restaurant. But come tomorrow morning, it’s going to be all red, white and blue.

“People that don’t even like soccer, all of a sudden, their patriotism kicks in, they’re coming here, the bars been packed, every single game we’ve had,” said Tartakovsky.

Tartakovsky is with the New Haven chapter of the American Outlaws, the most passionate supporters of the national team.

While Trinity is opening early tomorrow for the round of 16 game against the Netherlands, its not alone.

“Everybody was really excited the other day, we’ve already been getting phone calls as if to we’re opening up early,” Maddie Trasacco, Archie Moore’s.

Over at Archie Moore’s, a place known for its super bowl worthy wings, are gearing up for a different type of futbol.

They will also open at 9, with a number of specials, hoping to draw off the crowd from earlier this week when the US knocked off Iran in a must win game.

“Our regulars will be here, and a lot of new people,” said Maddie. “It’s a lot of fun, we’ll be running around, but I think everyone is going to enjoy it and really get a kick out of a game.”

Tartakovsky says watching the world’s biggest sporting event with others is the best way to do it.

“You can watch the game on the couch, comfortable, you can hear everything. I’m not gonna lie, when you come here, it’s so loud you can barely hear the commentators, you’re seeing the game, everyone’s screaming, you have emotions running through,” said Tartakovsky. “Other than being at a game, there’s nothing like it.”

If the US comes out on top tomorrow, their next game would be Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.