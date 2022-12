VERNON, CT. (WFSB) - According to police, a man was injured after landing in Risley Reservoir in Vernon.

This happened Saturday morning at 415 Lake Street just before 12 p.m.

Cruisers responded along with a dive team at the scene.

Police are still investigating what led up to the accident.

