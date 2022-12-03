Police: 14-year-old charged with breach of peace after concerning TikTok videos

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Thursday, December 1, Fairfield police say they were made aware from school officials at Tomlinson Middle School of concerning TikTok videos being circulated among students.

An investigation was conducted and found that the 14-year-old male student who created the videos was not a credible threat.

As a result of the investigation, the teen was charged with breach of peace for the alarm caused by his social media posts.

Fairfield police want to remind parents to have a conversation with their children about social media posts and how potentially threatening posts will be taken seriously and investigated.

The teen is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.