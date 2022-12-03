Police investigate armed robbery of West Hartford Family Dollar

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 7:23 last night, West Hartford police responded to the Family Dollar on New Britain Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.

Police say two suspects, one of whom had a handgun, stole an undisclosed amount of property and money from the employee and business.

The employee was not injured.

Police described both suspects as black males, with one wearing a black mask and black hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect, who had the handgun, was reportedly wearing a white mask, black hat, and red hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203.

