Police investigate armed robbery of West Hartford Family Dollar

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 7:23 last night, West Hartford police responded to the Family Dollar on New Britain Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.

Police say two suspects, one of whom had a handgun, stole an undisclosed amount of property and money from the employee and business.

The employee was not injured.

Police described both suspects as black males, with one wearing a black mask and black hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect, who had the handgun, was reportedly wearing a white mask, black hat, and red hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

