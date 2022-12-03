Two 25-year old pedestrians dead after being struck by a car

STAMFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Stamford police said two pedestrians were killed when a 2022 Mercedes struck them.

The collision occurred Saturday morning around 2 A.M. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street.

Two 25-year old Stamford residents walked westbound across Washington Boulevard.

Police said the pedestrians were believed to have been in the crosswalk.

The Mercedes traveled southbound on Washington Boulevard colliding with the two individuals.

On impact, both pedestrians were thrown into the northbound lanes south of Main Street.

The vehicle didn’t come to a complete stop immediately after the collision.

The operator of the vehicle stopped a few moments after north of 888 Washington Boulevard with visible heavy damage.

According to the police, the operator of the vehicle was a 24-year old Greenwich resident who attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Witnesses helped direct police to the suspect.

Officers found the suspect hiding behind a dumpster in the rear of a building on Relay Place.

The pedestrians were transported to Stamford Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries from the crash.

The operator of the vehicle was also sent to Stamford hospital for minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they are still gathering all the facts from the collision including speed and intoxication.

At this time, there are no charges filed against the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact police at 203-977-4712

Follow Channel 3 to stay updated.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.