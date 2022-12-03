The World Cup excitement takes a downturn for the U.S.

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The World Cup fever that spread across America shortly turned into overwhelming disappointment.

The United States bow out in the round of 16 after losing to the Netherlands 3-1.

Despite the loss for the United States, the energy for the national team was still high in Hartford.

This was all thanks to the American Outlaws, a local support group.

It felt like the U.S. was going to find a way.

The team did their best tonight, but the win we all wanted just didn’t happen.

There was an electric pre-game atmosphere in Hartford that had all fans at the edge of their seats.

Dylan Fearon is in Hartford on Pratt Street capturing the excitement of fans.

Unfortunately, the cheers turned to moans and groans on Pratt Street during the round of 16 watch party between the United States and the Netherlands.

Before the kickoff, fans were optimistic with their predictions of the final score today.

Compared to the uncontainable pre-game energy, the game didn’t have any extra time or penalty kicks.

These loyal supporters who stood in the rain, wind, and cold weather- saw their men’s national team fall 3-1 today.

The U.S. bounced out of the world cup this morning.

The local support group was the American Outlaws Hartford chapter which started in 2010.

Andy Leary, the president of the chapter, said, “I love the camaraderie. I love being part of a crowd that is mutually focused and singing the same songs”

“That’s what being a part of this organization and doing these events is,” said Leary.

This group also raises money during games for local organizations and charities.

“A lot of our members are charity conscious,” Leary said. “People come to us all the time with charity ideas.”

It was a disappointing loss for the U.S. today.

It was a game they were hoping to win and advance to their first World Cup quarterfinal since 2002.

The game didn’t go as expected, but it was a sight to see the excitement despite a windy and rainy day.

