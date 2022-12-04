18-year old is dead after a fatal crash in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - A vehicle crashed into a wooded area leaving an 18-year old boy dead.

Police said a patrol officer in the overheard tires screeching and a loud crash in the area of 653 Main Street in Southington.

The officer discovered a single motor vehicle crash off the roadway with only the driver, 18-year old Joshua Ryan Chevalier, in the car.

According to police, Chevalier was traveling south on Main Street when it lost control, traveled off the road, and crashed into a nearby area.

The American Medical Response ambulance and Southington police responded to the scene.

Medics confirmed that Chevalier was deceased on the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Michaud #384 at (860) 621-0101, or by sending an email to cmichaud@southingtonpolice.org, referencing CFS 2200058900.

All tips can remain anonymous.

