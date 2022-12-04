Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Bridgeport: 17-year-old suffers multiple gunshot wounds

WFSB File.
WFSB File.(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6:40 p.m. tonight, Bridgeport police responded to the intersection of Stratford Avenue & Wilmot Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation.

When gunshots are fired in an area with ShotSpotter activation, police receive a notification and location within one minute.

Police say at this time they also received multiple calls from citizens reporting around 10-11 gunshots.

Ten minutes later, a 17-year-old Stratford teenager walked into a local hospital suffering from multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim was dropped off near the hospital by a private vehicle, according to police.

Bridgeport police are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Todd Toth, at 203-581-5244 or utilize the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The suspect was described as a dark skin Hispanic male, with short black hair and black facial...
Groton police seek to identify armed robbery suspect
FORECAST: An *ALERT* For Wind & Rain Continues A Little Longer!
Technical Discussion: We Catch A Brief Break From Rain Heading Into The Work Week. Cold Air Returns! Rainy Tuesday And Wednesday...
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Initial information suggests at least 2 suspects, one of whom was in possession of a handgun,...
Police investigate armed robbery of West Hartford Family Dollar