Groton police seek to identify armed robbery suspect

GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are looking to identify a man involved in an armed robbery.

At around 7:15 tonight, Groton Town Police responded to the Henny Penny on Gold Star Highway for a report of a robbery.

Police say one suspect entered the gas station with a knife and demanded money.

The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene before police arrived.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was described as a dark skin Hispanic male, with short black hair and black facial hair, wearing blue jeans and a blue colored t-shirt with white writing.

The vehicle the suspect fled in was described as a four door sedan with a female driver.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Groton Town Police Department at 860-441-6712 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 860-441-6716.

