Local fire department seeks to reunite stuffed animal with owner

Lamb
Lamb(Sandy Hook)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SANDY HOOK, Conn. (WFSB) - A local fire department is looking to reunite a lost stuffed animal with its owner.

The Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire Department says a little stuffed lamb was left behind when its owner was buying a Christmas tree at the station last week.

The department says its rightful owner can pick up the stuffed animal until 6:00 pm today.

In addition to selling trees, the department is selling wreaths and greens until 6:00 pm.

