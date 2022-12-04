Local fire department seeks to reunite stuffed animal with owner
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SANDY HOOK, Conn. (WFSB) - A local fire department is looking to reunite a lost stuffed animal with its owner.
The Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire Department says a little stuffed lamb was left behind when its owner was buying a Christmas tree at the station last week.
The department says its rightful owner can pick up the stuffed animal until 6:00 pm today.
In addition to selling trees, the department is selling wreaths and greens until 6:00 pm.
