Middletown Police mourn loss of fellow officer following long battle with brain cancer

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Middletown Police are mourning the loss of one of their officers after he lost a long battle with brain cancer.

Officer Matt Silvestrini died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family Saturday night.

Silvestrini was a veteran as well as a former New Haven Police Officer.

He transferred to Middletown PD in 2012 and was a member of the Emergency Response Team, Firearms Unit, and was an instructor.

Middletown Police writes in a statement:

“The most important part about Matt was his dedication to his family. He was a proud husband and father of two beautiful children.”

The Middletown Police Department and community raised money to support Silvestrini and his family back in October.

“We ask that you keep the Silvestri Family in your thoughts and prayers, especially as we approach the holidays,” writes Middletown Police in a post on Facebook.

