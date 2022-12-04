Contests
Police look to identify man in Henny Penny robbery

Police are looking to identify a man who robbed a Henny Penny Saturday night.
By Dylan Fearon and Olivia Kalentek
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are looking to identify a man who robbed a Henny Penny Saturday night.

Police say the robbery happened shortly before 7:15 pm at the Henny Penny on Gold Star Highway.

The suspect reportedly brandished a knife and demanded money. The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and fled in a vehicle before police arrived.

The suspect was described as a dark skin Hispanic male with short black hair and black facial hair. The man was wearing blue jeans and a blue colored t-shirt with white writing, according to police reports.

Police say the suspect fled in a black four door sedan driven by a woman.

The incident is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

