“Serious injuries” reported following early morning crash on I-95 in Stonington

STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A serious crash on I-95 south shut down the highway for several hours on Sunday.

State police say the accident happened shortly before 1:15 a.m. near Exits 91 and 90.

Serious injuries were reported.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while the investigation was unfolding.

The highway has since reopened.

