Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

“Serious injuries” reported following early morning crash on I-95 in Stonington

One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in...
One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in Cabarrus County.(Source: Pexels/MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A serious crash on I-95 south shut down the highway for several hours on Sunday.

State police say the accident happened shortly before 1:15 a.m. near Exits 91 and 90.

Serious injuries were reported.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while the investigation was unfolding.

The highway has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lamb
Local fire department seeks to reunite stuffed animal with owner
Car into reservoir
Person hospitalized after driving into Risley Reservoir in Vernon
Groton
Groton police seek to identify armed robbery suspect
Groton
Police look to identify man in Henny Penny robbery